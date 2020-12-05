Crude bombs hurled at BJP rally; 2 injured

Unidentified miscreants had hurled crude bombs at a rally of BJP. 2 BJP activists were injured in the attack. The incident took place at Barabani area in Asansol in West Bengal. Police had made the situation under control. They also recovered crude bombs from the spot. BJP accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the attack.

As per police, some miscreants opened fire at the rally and hurled crude bombs at a rally organized by BJP. “Trinamool Congress-backed goons opened fire at the rally. They are trying to intimidate the opposition before the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal by unleashing political violence,” said BJP leader Laxman Garui.

Trinamool Congress had denied the allegations and said that the clash took place due to infighting within the BJP and the ruling party has no role in it.