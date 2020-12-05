Elections should be conducted using central government employees: BJP

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to use central government employees for the assembly elections. The West Bengal BJP has made this demand. BJP has asked the Election Commission not to use state government employees in the 2021 assembly elections. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and other party leaders had wrote a letter to Election Commission demanding this. A four-member BJP delegation led by Pratap Banerjee, vice president of the party’s state unit, met the CEO on Friday.

“The BJP demands that in the interest of conducting free and fair polls, which is one of the prime objectives of the ECI, the entire poll process should be conducted by central government employees and not a single person from the state should be used,” the letter said.

BJP has raised this demand as the ruling Trinamool Congress has called a meeting of government employees in the state secretariat .

“We were shocked to learn that on December 3, a meeting was held in the state secretariat between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and members of the Paschim Banga Rajya Karmachari Federation (a federation of state government employees), in which the convener and members of the federation in a serial manner pledged their allegiance to Banerjee and TMC in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections,” the letter, submitted to the state CEO, stated.