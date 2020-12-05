Gauahar Khan’s pre-wedding shoot goes viral because of her beautiful multi-colored lehenga. Take a look

Gauhar Khan has broken the hearts of many fans by announcing his marriage. She will tie the knot with Zaid Darbar, a long-time boyfriend. Which she announced on Instagram. Now, Gauhar Khan’s pre-wedding photoshoot is going viral on the Internet because of her beautiful multi-colored lehenga. Her multicolored lehenga in raw silk with a mustard blouse and a fully hand-embellished zardozi Koti, all three put together by talented designer Mrunalini Rao. Gauahar accessorized the look with a beautiful neckpiece from Divinus Creations and bangles from Kohar by Kanika. However, Zaid looked wore a kurta-pyjama by Dhruv Vaish which he paired with a half bandhgala jacket.

