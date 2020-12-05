Know all the public holidays in UAE in 2021

The tentative dates of public holidays in 2021 in UAE were published. People in UAE will get around 22 holidays in 2021.

New Year: The first public holiday in 2021 will be on January 1,2021, Friday.

Eid Al Fitr : It is predicted that the Eid Al Fitr may fall on Thursday, May 13, 2021. So UAE residents may get a three-day holiday.

Eid Al Adha: The Eid Al Adha may fall on on July 20, 2021. If this come true then the UAE residents may get a 6-day long weekend from July 19.

Hijri Year: The Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year is tentatively expected to fall on August 10 in 2021 which is a Tuesday.

Prophet’s Birthday: The UAE celebrates birthday of Prophet Mohammed on 12th of Rabi ul Awal . In 2021, it is expected to fall on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Commemoration Day: The UAE marks Commemoration Day on December 1. The day also known as ‘Martyrs Day’. The UAE will mark Commemoration Day next year on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

National Day: UAE’s National Day falls on Thursday, December 2, 2021. This will give the residents four-day break, starting with Commemoration Day on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 to Saturday, December 4, 2021.

These dates are probable dates as it depends on moon sighting. Also the UAE government has till not released the list of official holiday.