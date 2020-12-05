School building demolished by unidentified miscreants

A school building was demolished by some unknown miscreants. A building of a school was demolished at English Bazar in Malda in West Bengal. The incident took place on December 1. But it came to light after a District Inspector of Primary Schools visited the school.

District Primary School Council has lodged a complaint with the police. An FIR was also registered. But till now no accused has been identified or arrested.

The incident took place at Chhatrabandhu Primary School under English Bazaar Urban-1 Circle in Kalitala area. The school building didn’t have a concrete roof. The classes were held on the school premises, as the condition of the building was appalling. The police and authorities suspect that a racket of real-estate promoters has damaged the building, which is spread over land worth Rs 30 crore.

The investigation into the matter is underway.