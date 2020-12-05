DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSInternationalEntertainmentSpecialHealth

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”: International Volunteer Day….

Dec 5, 2020, 12:49 pm IST

International Volunteer Day is observed internationally on December 5 every year for people to say a big thank you to all those who put service above self. This day is an opportunity for everyone to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts, and recognize their role in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at local, national, and international levels.

The theme for International Volunteers Day 2020 is ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the volunteers have worked at the medical, community and societal responses. Therefore, it is a worldwide moment to thank these volunteers for all their efforts despite all the challenges faced.

The Indian arm of the UN Volunteers, tweeted, “We thank all volunteers and celebrate their efforts during these unprecedented times and their zeal to make the world a better place, one good deed at a time! #TogetherWeCan Build back better because together we are stronger!”

