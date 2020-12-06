3 persons killed in two separate road accidents

Three people lost their lives in two separate accidents. The accidents took place n the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

The first accident took place on the the road between Pari Chowk and Zero Point at Saturday midnight. A young man aged 28 was hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was crossing the road.

“The deceased has been identified as Dharam, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district. A team of the 112 emergency service had reached the spot immediately upon receiving an alert, but the man had died already,” a police spokesperson said.

Two persons lost their lives in the other accident. The accident took place as the car they were travelling car rammed into a stationary truck near the ATS society. The deceased were identified as Kanhaiyya Pathak (22) and Yogesh Sharma (32). They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors.