40th edition to showcase how innovation will lead to highly-efficient, secure future in wake of pandemic

2020 will be kept in mind for many things, but the year has also been a capping point for technology. The pandemic has already increased digital adoption by a shocking seven years, according to a new McKinsey survey of executives.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, “GITEX has received outstanding support from the global technology community to realize the only live technology event of the year. It’s an unequivocal testament to the wider confidence that our business partners have in Dubai and the UAE.”

A live spokesman said, “Organizations have already started to use this technology as a means to communicate with each other internally as well as in a way in which customers can visit stores, venues and engage with staff and employees in a more immersive manner. Soon, live streaming will become a norm and we will start to see people spend more time online and develop meaningful connections with each other both professionally as well as personally.”

The managing director for the Middle East, Amir Kanaan said, “Looking ahead at the future at a post-pandemic world, we hope to see that people are much better equipped to protect themselves online. Cybercriminals are always finding new ways to exploit people, which is why it is important for users who need to remain vigilant about evolving cyber threats. We strongly believe that cyber-education and training will help us take one step closer to achieve a secure world in the new normal.”