Covid-19 Updates: 634 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1153 new coronavirus cases along with 634 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has surged to 176,429. The total recoveries mounted to 159,132. The death toll has reached at 592. At present there are 16,705 active cases in UAE.

In the last 24 hours about 92,147 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. Thus the total tests done till date has crossed 17.4 million.

Meanwhile, the price for Covid-19 test has been reduced by the Abu Dhabi government. The price has been reduced to 85 UAE dirham.