Donald Trump getting a “divorce” from Melania? A ‘big claim’ from former advisor!!!

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote the biography Melania & Me, claimed the couple has “banter” together and it is highly doubtful that US First Lady Melania Trump would divorce Donald Trump amid reports that Melania is intending to divorce President Donald Trump. It is to be cited that the First Lady and President Trump are assigned to quit the White House in January 2021. Wolkoff, who was Melania’s ex-senior advisor, told the media, “She envisions herself in the south of France on a big yacht.”

Wolkoff added that Melania’s projects once Trump resigns office do contain her husband of 15 years and she is not intending to separate. About the Trumps’ relationship, Wolkoff stated that: “In the privacy and around the dining table they have a repartee.”It is learned that Melania is also intending to write a memoir about her experience in the White House. Talking about the biography, Wolkoff cautioned that she will unleash“mind-blowing” tapes of her and Melania’s discussions if the book fails to adhere to the realities.

“I am curious to see if she’s truthful or not because if I have to come out and protect myself I will,” Wolkoff told EXpress.co.uk.The reports about Melania’s book plans appeared a few days ago when a source said Melania was in discussions.

The anonymous source told Page Six: “Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money a chance for her to earn on her own.”They added: “I’m told her husband is encouraging her. She’s not done, or going as quietly as you might expect.”Page Six also said that Trump has been “encouraging” Melania to go ahead with the plans.