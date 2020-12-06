Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Indian all-rounder turns 32 today

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja was born on 6th December 1988. He is a professional Indian cricketer who plays international cricket as well as domestic cricket for Gujarat Lions in the IPL. He is well-known for his power-hitting lower down the batting order along with his accurate bowling. Jadeja is one of the best fielders on the Indian cricket team.

Australian legend Shane Warne described Raveendra Jadeja as the ‘Rockstar’. Ever since his debut in 2009, Jadeja’s multi-dimensional talent has ensured he is never overshadowed by the all-rounders who emerge to the scene every year from the Indian Premier League. He began his cricket journey in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy in which he was only 17-year-old. Then he was selected in the Indian squad for the 2006 U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka. Jadeja became the top-ranked bowler in the world in the ICC Test Rankings in March 2017, along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also read: Google’s Chrome 88 beta brings a wide range of new features, changes, and improvements