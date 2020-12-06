Health-conscious consumers are eating avocados like never before during the pandemic

Avocado is a bright green fruit with a large pit and dark leathery skin. They’re also known as alligator pears or butter fruit. Avocados are a favorite of the produce section. They’re the go-to ingredient for guacamole dips. And they’re turning up in everything from salads and wraps to smoothies and even brownies.

The chief executive officer of the World Avocado Organization, Xavier Equihua said, “Consumption is off the charts.” “People want to eat healthily. The new luxury post-pandemic is going to be eating healthy, and wellness. Even the fashion industry is saying that.” He added, “They are now having kids and they are eating avocado, too. Gen Z also wants healthy food. We’re going to see a further explosion in the next six to eight years.”

Steve Barnard, chief executive officer at Mission Produce Inc., said, “We’re just scratching the surface in Europe, China” and other parts of Asia and Southeast Asia.” “India is starting to explore avocado consumption and based on the population in those areas, the expansion and demand have a huge opportunity for growth.” He added, “Right now, China thinks of avocados as a smoothie and baby-food ingredient, whereas the U.S. thinks of avocado toast and guacamole, so as the country continues to gain access and familiarize themselves with the fruit, consumption will continue to grow.”