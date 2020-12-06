Kenyan runner smashed the half marathon’s world record

Kenyan marathon runner Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds. Hence, become the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon. He finished the second of the world half marathon race in the Spanish annual race in just 57 minutes and 32 seconds, breaking the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019.

His blistering performance was almost half a minute quicker than the previous record. In a race of unprecedented quality, the next three men also finished inside the previous world record. Kiplimo was second in 57:37, while Kipruto was third in 57:49. Kenyan Alexander Mutiso was fourth, clocking 57:59.

