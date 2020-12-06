Sikkim’s hard rock band is ranked three in the metal list. Know more

Sikkim’s hard rock band is ranked three in the top 15 metal albums of 2020 by the US music website. The second song of the band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC), Rock The Highway, has gained this record. The US music website named MetalSucks has recently released the top 15 metal albums of 2020, featuring some of the biggest names including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne. GATC’s ‘Rock The Highway’ was featured at number three in the list.

GATC is the first Indian band to be featured in such a list internationally. The Bengaluru based band released ‘Rock The Highway’ in April 2020 with Denmark record label Lion’s Pride Music. The album received an amazing response nationally as well as internationally and was widely covered by various magazines and radio stations worldwide, said the GATC. Their albums can be viewed on YouTube and were available on all the digital and streaming platforms.

Also read: “Covid-safe” holiday season: Australian state eases COVID-19 restrictions