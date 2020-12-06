Unpublished notes showing Newton’s attempts to unlock codes hidden in the Bible had revealed

Sir Isaac Newton PRS was an English mathematician, physicist, astronomer, theologian, and author who was widely recognized as one of the most influential scientists of all time and as a key figure in the scientific revolution.

Unpublished notes stating Newton’s efforts to unlock codes hidden in the Bible and discovering the timing of the apocalypse is now being sold by Sotheby’s. Three pages of statement on the Egyptian pyramids, which Newton hoped held the key to determine secrets, are expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s manuscript specialist said, “These are fascinating papers because in them you can see Newton trying to work out the secrets of the pyramids.” “It’s a wonderful confluence of bringing together Newton and these great objects from classical antiquity which had fascinated people for thousands of years. The papers take you remarkably quickly straight to the heart of a number of the deepest questions Newton was investigating.” He also said, “He was trying to find proof for his theory of gravitation, but also, the ancient Egyptians were thought to have held the secrets of alchemy that have since been lost.”