Bharat Bandh: Special Notice released by Police….Know more!!!

New Delhi: A special notice has been issued by the police regarding the Bharat Bandh. The Delhi Police said that the farmers will strictly face the Bharat bandh announced on Tuesday.

Police said they would take strong action if anyone tried to stop vehicles or forcibly close shops. Police also demanded that no one should try to disrupt normal life. Police have also issued special traffic instructions to observe the bandh.

As 17 opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, have declared their support, the bandh is expected to affect states including Delhi. Meanwhile, protesting Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was taken into police custody for protesting on Lucknow Road.