BJP activist dies in police lathicharge : BJP calls bandh on Tuesday

One BJP worker died in police lathicharge. BJP claimed that one of its worker was killed and 40 others were injured in the police action in Siliguri in West Bengal. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal on Tuesday.

BJP claimed that Ulen Roy, a BJP worker was died due to the police action. BJP also claimed that 2 BJP workers were seriously injured in the action.

Ulen Roy, BJP worker, died due to police lathicharge. He was demanding development of North Bengal. Pishi is the home minister of Bengal and is directly responsible for his death. It is obvious that Pishi resents North Bengal and is targeting those opposed to TMC’s injustice! pic.twitter.com/w0RNpDd7eT — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 7, 2020

“One of our party workers was injured in the baton charge and he died in hospital. Deceased Ulen Roy, 50, was a resident of Jalpaiguri’s Gajoldoba area”, said BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

On Monday BJP workers clashed with police in Siliguri as the police blocked BJP’s ‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’. The police used tear gas and water canons to block the rally.

The clashes between police and BJP workers took place in at least four places including Tinbatti More and Phoolbari Bazar. Several women in the rally fell ill after inhaling the tear gas. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) national president and Bangalore South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya and state BJYM president Saumitra Khan also fell ill.

Police showed restraint and didn’t do lathicharge or used fire arms. Only water cannons and tear gas were used to disperse the violent crowd. However, death of a person has been reported. Body is being sent for PM. The actual cause of death will be known only after the PM (2/2) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) December 7, 2020

West Bengal police claimed that BJP workers had did serious acts of violence. “Today in Siliguri, serious acts of violence were committed by the supporters of a political party during their protest program. They resorted to arson, brick-batting, firing and vandalism of govt property,” the West Bengal Police tweeted.