BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal said, “We support all demands of farmers”

Today, Arvind KejriwalChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers at the Singhu border, where they have been protesting against the new farm laws which the government had passed in September.

Kejriwal said, “We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails.”

A senior BLP leader said, “The idea was to bring down the temperature with the first round of talks – we were quite aware that it would go on for several rounds – and find common ground so that seniors could step in. However, the farmers have not yet shown any sign of yielding. We have not given up hope that both the government and the farmers can find a middle path.” Kejriwal added, “Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as ‘sevadars’ ever since. I haven’t come here as CM but as a ‘sevadar’. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8th Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation.”