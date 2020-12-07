Chef cooks up elaborate meals with hotel room appliances; Gordon Ramsay praises him…

Jago Randles, a 23-year old chef from the UK, cooked gourmet meals using only hotel room appliances. “That looks like some decent food – certainly some of the best food I’ve seen in any hotel,” Gordon Ramsey said about a breaded chicken cutlet and steamed asparagus dish.

The meal comes courtesy of Jago Randles, from the UK who made it using only a coffee machine and a clothes iron while quarantined in a hotel room in Canada. “I started off just watching TV and stuff and I was like, ‘okay, I’m going a bit insane.’ And I think maybe I did go a bit insane, and that’s how I started coming out with such crazy ideas,” he said.

Randles arrived in Canada from the UK to start a job as a chef in Whistler. He had to self isolate in a local hotel for two weeks before he could start working. His room only had a fridge and a microwave, and after one mediocre microwave meal and too much expensive takeout, he decided to work with what he had, both to save money and his sanity.