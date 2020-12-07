COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 3000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3272 people in Kerala. Malappuram 541, Kozhikode 383, Thrissur 304, Kollam 292, Alappuzha 287, Ernakulam 278, Thiruvananthapuram 255, Kottayam 202, Palakkad 202, Kannur 154, Idukki 146, Pathanamthitta 121, Wayanad 63 and Kasaragod 44 districts were affected today.

During the last 24 hours, 33,758 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.69%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT. A total of 66,42,364 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 23 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.