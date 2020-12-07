Covid-19 Updates: 579 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1,148 new coronavirus cases along with 579 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases in UAE has thus mounted to 177,577. The overall recoveries has surged to 159,711. The death toll has reached at 594 in the country. At present there are 17,272 active cases.

UAE has conducted 87,635 additional Covid-19 tests. Thus the total tests conducted till the date has reached at 17.5 million. The recovery rate has reached at 89.9% in UAE. The fatality rate is at 0.3%.