Do you love eating gajar halwa? Here are the average calories and nutrition facts of gajar halwa

One serving of Gajar ka Halwa gives 517 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 258 calories, proteins account for 34 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 215 calories.

According to recent research, falcarinol, a compound present in carrots, is largely responsible for the reduced risk of breast, lung, colon cancer. According to historians, this root vegetable has its origin in ancient Afghanistan about 5000 years ago. It was for the aromatic leaves and seeds, and not for the roots, that carrots were cultivated. It was only later that a yellow-colored variety appeared, which was cultivated and is now, the carrot we eat today. Following this, the cultivation of carrots spread across the Middle East and through the Mediterranean region, where they were utilized by the ancient Greeks and Romans for their herbal properties.

A diet high in carotenoids also reduces cholesterol levels in the body, further eliminating the risk of heart diseases. Also, people who ate a single carrot a month were much more likely to suffer from a stroke than people who ate more than six carrots a week. Calories per serving of Gajar ka Halwa are 76 calories of Granulated Sugar, 54 calories of Ghee, 42 calories of Baby Carrots, raw, 27 calories of Milk, 2%, with added nonfat milk solids, without added vitamin A, 11 calories of Almonds.