Farm laws are not anti-farmer”: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the farm laws passed by the union government are not anti farmer. The Madhya Pradesh CM said this while addressing BJP workers of Tamil Nadu.

“It is Modi who enacted the three farm laws. I can say with conviction, these legislations are not anti-farmer. If a farmer can sell his produce for a better price outside the market, what is the problem to anyone, what is so anti-farmer about this? If a farmer is assured of a price for his produce, if a trader buys more from a farmer without any ceiling for stocks, what is against the farmer about it?”, asked Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Also Read: “ BJP government should immediately withdraw the farm laws or step down”

“I believe in Modi’s leadership and want to assure him that the farmers are behind him, Tamil Nadu is behind him and so is the country. Modi handled the pandemic situation successfully. Trump could not handle corona and lost the polls. Modi has successfully led the country out of the corona pandemic challenge”, he added.