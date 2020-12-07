“Flight is the only truly new sensation than men have achieved in modern history”: International Civil Aviation D…

The International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is observed on December 7th every year. This day is celebrated worldwide to reinforce awareness of the role and importance of international civil aviation organisation in air travel across the globe.

This day is commemorated to generate worldwide consciousness about the contribution of international civil aviation to social and economic development. The theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is, “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”. The council has decided to keep the same theme until the year 2023.

The first celebration of International Civil Aviation Day was held in the year 1994. It was established in the year 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th-anniversary activities. The official recognition of December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day by the UN General Assembly happened in the UN system in 1996.