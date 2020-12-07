Gulf country to launch registration for Covid vaccine

A gulf country has announced that the registration process for Covid-19 vaccine will be started soon. The Health Ministry in Saudi Arabia has announced this. Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The registration for vaccine will begin once the vaccine is available. The details will be updated later.

“The Kingdom was able to conclude very important contracts with companies, which are developing the coronavirus vaccine, and it will be one of the first countries where the vaccine will be available,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Abdul Ali, spokesman of the Ministry of Health.

Saudi Arabia have recorded an improvement and decrease in the rate of coronavirus infection. The number of coronavirus cases reported were decreasing in the country due to the strict restrictions imposed by the government.