Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: Honoring all the martyrs of India

The Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day of India is a day dedicated to India towards collection of funds from people of India for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel. It has been observed annually in India on December 7 since 1949. Over the years, it has become a tradition to commemorate this day as an honor to the soldiers, sailors and airmen of India.

Immediately after India achieved independence, a need arose for the government to manage the welfare of its defense personnel. On August 28, 1949, a committee set up under the defence minister decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7. The idea behind observing a Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population of India to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country.

The Flag day is a time for Indians to express their gratitude and appreciation to the military personnel of India and to acknowledge those who died in service to the country. The Armed Forces Flag Day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes. The government had constituted the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen community. There are more than 32 lakh ESM and around 60,000 are added every year due to superannuation.