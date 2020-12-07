‘Jail inmates’ will be allowed to watch movies on sunday besides enjoying music everyday !!!

Prisoners in Odisha will shortly acquire an opportunity to watch patriotic and motivational movies on Sundays besides enjoying soothing music in their cells every day, officials said. The facilities are being supplied to inmates as part of the execution of the “Odisha Model Jail Manual-2020” said DG S K Upadhyay. Inmates of the special jail were the first to get the facilities from Sunday. These projects will be developed to other prisons of the state slowly, an official said. Odisha has a total of 91 jails presently accommodating approximately 8,000 inmates.

“A projector along with a large screen and a sound system has been installed in a room having 100 seating capacity for the entertainment of prisoners,” a senior official of the special jail. He said that patriotic and motivational films and those with the good moral worth will be screened every Sunday to make the prisoners fear free. Awareness programs associating with problems on health, human rights, legal aid, and others will be offered to the prisoners, the official said.

The authorities of the special jail here also installed speakers at various places, on which soothing devotional and spiritual songs will be played to ease stress, anxiety, and tension among prison inmates. As per the official reports, many inmates die by suicide in prisons due to tension and the National Human Rights Commission has advised that soft music being played in jails may help in controlling such happenings.

Two water purifiers were installed in the female section and the jail hospital, he said counting that arrangements have been created so that women inmates with children and those who are unhealthy can preserve their cooked food warm for consuming at late hours. A turmeric powder processing unit was arranged at the female section from where turmeric powder will be made. This will be vented to people and the female inmates will in favor earn some money by employing themselves in the division, he said.

Two units for processing mustard oil and wheat ‘atta’ will be extended in the female section by the end of March 2021. A sanitary napkin incinerator was also installed in the female section for disposing of used napkins, he said. About 5,000 marigold saplings have been farmed on the special jail premises to market the flower in the local market. Arrangements are also being created to sell fish and compost manure produced in the jail. A sales counter of the Special Jail, Bhubaneswar will be inaugurated soon to sell products produced in the jail.