DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHRajasthanLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSEntertainmentSpecialHealth

The bride and groom wearing a PPE kit for the wedding; Video goes viral…

Dec 7, 2020, 07:13 am IST

Rajasthan: Wedding scenes of a bride and groom who had to get married wearing a PPE kit are now going viral on social media. The extraordinary wedding took place at the Kelwara Corona Center in Shahabad town of Baran district. The ceremony was held wearing a PPE kit following the Covid confirmation of the bride unexpectedly on the wedding day.

Although the disease was confirmed, both families decided to get married at the Corona Center at the appointed time. The marriage took place in full compliance with corona standards. The Rajasthan government has allowed 100 people to attend the wedding.

The government had earlier said it would take stern action against violators and revoke the license of the wedding hall. Currently, 24,318 people are being treated for corona in Rajasthan. 2.389 deaths have been reported in the state.

Tags
Dec 7, 2020, 07:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button