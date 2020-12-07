Virus Updates in India: Tally crossed 9.5 lakh, active cases dropped below 4 lakh

India’s corona virus tally continues to rise at a time when the country is working to quash new outbreaks and waves of infection.

Today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “India recorded 32,981 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active corona virus cases in the country to 3,96,7298.”

With India recording more recoveries than the new Covid-19 cases for the last eight days, the active corona virus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh. Delhi recorded 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of corona virus cases in the national capital to 5,92,250 including 5,57,914 recoveries. The death toll surged to 9,643 after 69 succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Delhi health department said today.