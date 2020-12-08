12-year-old boy killed by tigress

A minor boy aged 12 year was killed by a tigress. The incident is reported from Bochro village in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh.

The tigress attacked the boy when he stepped out of his home. The tigress had dragged the boy into the nearby forest. The village is situated near the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The forest officials had found out the body of the boy about a kilometer from the house. The tigress was eventually tranquilized and trapped in a cage by the forest officials. The tigress, will be kept in an enclosure at Bandhavgarh National Park in Umaria.