4 killed, 10 injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, at least 4 people were killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident. The accident occurred as a pickup truck rammed into a tractor trolley near Tentigaon underpass of Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

As per police, the pickup truck carrying over a dozen people hit the stationary tractor-trolley laden with bricks. “While three persons were declared brought dead, the fourth succumbed to injuries in a hospital”, said a police officer. The victims were returning to home after attending a function.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Yadram, 60-year-old Rajjo, 51-year-old Ramu and 65-year-old Suresh Rawat.