COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises again to 5000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5032 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kottayam 695, Malappuram 694, Thrissur 625, Ernakulam 528, Kozhikode 451, Palakkad 328, Kollam 317, Wayanad 284, Thiruvananthapuram 272, Alappuzha 241, Pathanamthitta 238, Kannur 207, Kasaragod 79 and Idukki 73.

60,521 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 8.31%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 67,02,885 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 31 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.