Fahad Faasil to play villain role in Kamal Hassan’s ‘Vikram’

Fahad Faasil may play the role of villain in the Tamil Film ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Hassan. This has been reported by Tamil Media. ‘Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most hyped and anticipated movie in Tamil. This is for the first time that the south-Indian superstar is teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj who directed ‘Kaidhi. So far, Fahadh Faasil has worked in only two Tamil films — ‘Velaikkaran’ and ‘Super Deluxe’.

The film will be produced by Kamal’s own production house Raaj Kamal Film International (RKFI). The film is the 232th film of Kamal Hassan.

‘Vikram’ is expected to be a spin-off of Kamal Hassan’s character from the 1986 film of the same name. Even in the title teaser of Lokesh’s film, the same iconic background score from the yesteryear film was reused.