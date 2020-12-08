“Farm laws are in the favour of the farmers and Opposition parties should stop playing politics”: Chief Minister

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has attacked Congress over supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’ declared by the farmer’s unions. The BJP leader said that all the three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers and Opposition parties should stop playing politics.

“All the three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers and Opposition parties should stop playing politics on the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a visionary leader and keeps both short and long-term plans for the benefit of farmers,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said .

“Under the Narendra Modi government, farmers across the country have benefited through several schemes and reforms,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding, “the Congress did not submit the list of Kisan Samman Nidhi when it was in power (in Madhya Pradesh)”, he added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.