Gulf country makes important announcement

A gulf country has made an important announcement. Saudi Arabia has made the announcement. Saudi Arabia has warned that exit visa holders will be fined SR1,000 for overstay in the country. This was announced by the General Directorate of Passports.

“In case of the visa expiry without the beneficiary’s departure, a fine of SR1,000 must be paid in order to cancel the visa and issue a new one. The expatriate’s identity card must be still valid in order to conduct the procedure,” the notification issued by the directorate said.

Last month, Saudi Arabia unveiled major labour reforms, allowing job mobility and regulating the exit and re-entry visa issuance for expatriate workers without employers’ approval.