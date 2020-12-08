One died, 25 injured in road accident

One person had lost his life and 25 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place at Patanouka area in Kotwali area in West Midnapore in West Bengal. The victim and others were workers of ruling Trinamool Congress. They were returning to Keshpur from after attending Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee’s meeting.

Also Read: 4 killed, 10 injured in road accident

The accident took place as driver of the pick up van lost control and it toppled. The injured were rushed to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. The injured were in a critical condition.