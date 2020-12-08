Outrage started as 7-yr-old Prince George gets mocked in a HBO animated show….

Creators of the new £5 million animated series ‘The Prince’ has been criticised for “taking cheap shots” by portraying the young George as a spoilt child. The HBO Max series could cause damaging effects on the next generation of the Royal Family, as the show takes “unfair” turns at the 7-yr-old.

Expected to air next year, the series was created by Gary Janetti, who began to mock the Prince on his Instagram account, has almost one million followers now. The 54-year-old will be voicing Prince George, while Orlando Bloom voices Prince Harry, and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner voices Princess Charlotte.

The producer at Disney Studio said: “It’s one thing for film-makers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like ‘The Crown’ but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair”.