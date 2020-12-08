T20I: Australia beat India by 12 runs

In cricket, hosts Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third and final Twenty20 match in Sydney. India after winning the toss has opted to field first.

Australia has set a victory target of 187 runs by losing 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For Australia, Matthew Wade scored 80 from 53 balls and shared a 90-run fourth-wicket partnership with Glenn Maxwell (54).For India, Washington Sundar claimed two wickets.

For India, Virat Kohli has scored 85 runs in 61 balls. Mitchell Swepson picked three Indian wickets.

India has won the two matches in the series. On Sunday, India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Twenty20 match at Sydney. India had also won the opening Twenty20 international on Friday in Canberra by 11 runs. The first of four Test matches will start on 17th of this month in Adelaide.