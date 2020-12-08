Watch this dog help a blind puppy get down the stairs….

The videos, which are full of love and sympathy, are constantly gaining attention on social media. There is no distinction between human and animal. The video of two dogs is now going viral. The sight of one guiding the other fills everyone’s mind.

In the video you can see a dog helping a blind puppy to go down the steps of the house. At each step, the dog pauses and waits for the puppy to descend. The dog moves with great care. The puppy comes down the steps with great enthusiasm, trusting the dog.

This good boy helps his blind buddy down the steps ?? pic.twitter.com/X3mzeAoZkV — The Feel Good Page ?? (@akkitwts) December 7, 2020

The video has already garnered over three lakh views. Twitter users watched the video with wide eyes. Many people tweet very emotionally like ‘This kind of love is the most precious gift’.