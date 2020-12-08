You won’t get petrol any longer without a helmet; New rule imposed

No two-wheeler rider will get petrol from the petrol pump if he or she is found without a helmet within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police from December 8. “No petrol pump within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police shall henceforth sell petrol to any such two-wheeler rider who arrives at the petrol pump riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet as well as carries pillion rider without a helmet,” read the order.

The order will be applicable from December 8 to February 2, 2021. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that “Wear a helmet and ride bikes. I am not like those governments that say you have to pay Rs 2,000 if you don’t wear a mask. I would rather request you all to wear a mask. The government will give helmets to those who cannot afford it. One can report to their local police station and register their names, addresses. They will be given helmets.”

Also read: No annual examination for students from classes 6 to 9