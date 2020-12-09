20-year-old claims bollywood celebrities Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as parents !!!

Bihar; Management at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Muzaffarpur was puzzled when a screenshot of a BA second-year student claimed in his admit card, which has now reached viral on social media, was got to their notice. Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are inhabitants of this north Bihar town and though not wedded to each other, but have a 20-year-old son studying in a college near Muzaffarpur!!!

Apparently, the examinee, Kundan Kumar, is a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the collegiate and lives in Meenapur block, Bihar. Against the column of father’s name is printed Emran Hashmi, which despite its dissimilar spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for passionate onscreen acting. Also, the name of Sunny Leone, a porn star-turned- Bollywood actor, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the town’s scandalous red light area, as the address shows the mischievousness.

“We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken”, the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur stated. Authorities in the university told that endeavors were being done to find the student with the support of the Aadhar card number and the mobile number on the admit card.