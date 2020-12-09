Apple announced new ‘AirPods Max’ wireless headphones for Rs 59,900

Apple has finally announced its long-rumored over-the-ear headphones, named the AirPods Max, which will set consumers back a hefty £549.

The new over-ear headphones expand the AirPods lineup that already includes two truly-wireless earphones, namely the AirPods and AirPods Pro. The AirPods Max is as premium a headphone as it gets considering its price tag of Rs 59,900 in India. The new headphones feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio, support high-fidelity audio along with adaptive equalization.

The headphones will only work on Apple devices running the latest software, and are available for pre-order in the UK from today, before they begin shipping on Tuesday 15 December. Apple AirPods Max is priced at Rs 59,900 in India and will go on sale starting December 15. The headphones will be available to purchase from Apple India Store Online and Apple Authorized Resellers across India. The AirPods Max features 40-millimeter dynamic drivers that aim to provide a clean and rich audio experience that is consistent across different frequencies. The headphones are equipped with the Apple H1 chip in each ear cup and assists in blocking ambient noise and adapt the playback audio for an immersive experience.