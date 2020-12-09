BREAKING NEWS: “All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate will fully resume”

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic had started working with the authorities concerned to resume “all activities in two weeks”.

Today, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said, “The move is in response to the success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and … low rate of cases” “All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate will fully resume, while precautionary procedures already in place will be enhanced to preserve all health gains achieved.”

It also said, “The committee commitment to continue the efforts made to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, “including active tracing and testing program, and the humanitarian efforts that are supporting social stability”.