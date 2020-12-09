Give your baby one of these names; Then you will get free ‘pizza’ for 60 years….

Canberra: Pizza giant Domino’s has come up with a different offer. Domino’s came up with a name challenge to celebrate their 60th birthday. But this great offer is only available if the newborn born on December 9th is given the name suggested by Domino’s. It promises to give free pizza for sixty years. Pizza will be the equivalent of $ 14 (approximately Rs. 1,000) every month.

But a baby born in Australia will get such a golden opportunity. This luck is for those who give the newborn either one of the names Dominic or Dominique. That’s $ 10,080 worth of pizza in sixty years. Pizza will be available until 2080.

In the meantime, eligible parents can send details to [email protected] It is mandatory that the baby be born on Wednesday, December 9th. And documents proving that the baby was given the name suggested by Domino’s. The winner of the domino’s will be determined after receiving the details in the e-mail. The winner will then be asked to send his birth certificate to Mumbai by the end of January 2021.