Islamists take women to the streets to build more mosques in the country

The radical Islamists took to the streets to build mosques in the country. The existing mosques were rebuilt and more mosques were built.

“The first requirement was to replace the disputed house in Ayodhya with a mosque. It will never be forgotten, the greatest desire and need to rebuild the mosque in Ayodhya. We want it, we pray to the Almighty and seek strength to protect the mosques of the country,” said a woman from Saidabad.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen also came out with this demand. The Save Waqf Properties also demanded that Muslim youth should come together to build and renovate mosques in different parts of the country.