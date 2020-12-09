Israel’s ex-space security chief said, “Aliens exits because humanity isn’t ready”

A UFO hunter has announced an apparent “Galactic Federation” has been in contact with Earth for years, but have kept themselves a secret to prevent mass hysteria until humanity is prepared.

Haim Eshed, in an interview he gave 7 Days, the Shabbat edition of Yedioth Aharonoth, Israel’s largest circulation for-pay newspaper, said, “The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet.” He said, “Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.” Eshed further added, “There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.”

The 87-year-old has a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Technion, a master’s degree in performance research, and a doctorate in aeronautical engineering. In 1965, he worked in the technological unit of the IDF Intelligence Division in research and development positions. He said, “If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”