Popular TV actor and host found dead in hotel room at Chennai !!!

Chennai; Popular television serial actress and anchor Chitra, who grew to stardom with her part in the Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores, was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday. Chitra’s role as Mullai Kathiravan aka Mulla on Pandian Stories was one of the leading characters on the prevalent show. She was 29 and is presumed to have died by suicide.

According to the reports, the actor had checked into the room around 1 am on Wednesday after finishing a shoot. A police official from Nazrathpet station states, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.”

Chitra’s family, who also live in Chennai, has been told by the police. She was a native of Kotturpuram in Chennai. Chitra was reportedly engaged to a businessman this August. She was also said to have signed to act in a vital role in an upcoming Tamil film. Hours before her death, Chitra had shared her pictures from a photoshoot, on her Instagram handle. She was attired in a purple and green silk saree. Chitra was a famous face among the Tamil television audience. She has anchored shows on prominent Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV, and Zee Tamizh, in addition to taking up serials on considerable channels.

Among her televisions serial appearances, some of the shows that hit her to stardom include Chinna Papa Periya Papa, which broadcast on Sun TV between 2014 and 2018; season two of the popular serial Saravanan Meenatchi on Vijay TV; and Darling Darling, which aired on Zee Tamizh between 2016 and 2017. She also acted a titular role in Zee Tamizh’s Velunachi. She also hosted Vijay TV’s Vasool Vettai in 2019. The news of Chitra’s death has shocked many of her followers.