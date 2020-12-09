Saliva-like droplets have sprayed by scientists in stadium to study how a crowd might spread aerosols

Scientists are making use of the Netherlands’ largest football stadium to model how fans might spread aerosols through the air by spraying saliva-like fine droplets over the empty stands.

The lead researcher Bert Blocken said, “There is almost no information in the scientific literature about the behavior of aerosols in this kind of environment.” He added, “We want to get a fundamental insight into the behavior of aerosols in a stadium filled with football supporters. By air cleaning technologies you can drastically reduce concentrations and make stadiums safe in terms of aerosol transmission of the virus.”

Henk Markerink said, “This is a very costly building, and the income is less than half of what is normal, so we are making a loss every month.” He also said, “We try to keep the ship afloat, but this shouldn’t take too long because in the end this cannot be financed.”