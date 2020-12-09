The householder who opened the door was shocked; The incident took place in Thrissur….Read more!!!

Thrissur: As usual, Thachiyam Shajan woke up at 5 am, rubbed his eyes and opened the door of his house. But, unlike usual, a crocodile came forward as if waiting for Shajan in the backyard.

Frightened by the unexpected guest, Shajan ran into the house and closed the door. The panicked family members immediately informed the forest department officials. Shajan’s house is near the Athirappilly river in Thrissur.

The forest department immediately rushed to Shajan’s house but the guest refused to return to the forest. Even after trying for an hour and a half, the crocodile did not back down. Eventually, the forest department tied up the locals and sent them back to the river.