Uses overdose of chlorine in swimming pool; six children and 30 adults are in serious condition

Thirty people were poisoned in a Russian swimming pool after too much chlorine was released into the water.

he officials said, “Six young children are fighting for their lives after 250 times too much chlorine was released into a swimming pool used by pupils and families.” Six children are in intensive care in “grave” condition on oxygen support, said Anastasia Krotova, a spokeswoman for the region’s governor. In a report, an official said, “A blunder by staff responsible for cleaning the pool complex was behind the poisoning.”

Overdose of chlorine in a pool can lead to poisoning, with skin irritation upon contact and gases from the evaporation of water also causing problems. Vomiting, nausea, a burning sensation, irritated eyes, difficulty breathing, chest pain are the symptoms of chlorine poisoning.